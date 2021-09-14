Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
14 September 2021, 08:00
September 14. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 14th of September.

Akhmet Barzhaksin (1894-1935) – prominent public figure, folklorist, translator.

Born in Zhezdinsk volosk, Atbasar district, Akmola region, he graduated from the Omsk Teacher’s Seminary, Omsk Agricultural Institute, Moscow Literature Institute.

Between 1913 and 1914, he collected 1,710 Kazakh proverbs and saying. In 1915, his book named One thousand and one sayings was published in Kazakh and Russia. He also translated the works of Leo Tolstoy.

Gabdygapar Seitkasimov (1940) – academician of the National Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan, PhD, professor, merited worker of education of Kazakhstan.

Born in Kostanay region, he graduated from the economics faculty of the Kazakh State University.

Baitusyn Umorbekov (1946) – one of the initiators of higher art education in Kazakhstan, member of the Board of the Union of Painters of Kazakhstan.

Born in taldy-Kurgan region, he graduated from the art and graphics faculty of the Abai Kazakh Pedagogical Institute, Repin Leningrad Institute of Painting, Sculpture and Architecture, and Stroganov Moscow State Academy of Arts and Industry

He is one of the initiators of the Zhurgenov Kazakh National Academy of Art. His creative works can be found in various museums of the country and private collections. He is the author of international and national museum projects, albums, and articles in collections.

Serikbay Zhanbolat (1964) – journalist, academician of the Academy of Journalists of Kazakhstan, winner of the Kazakh President’s Prize.

Born in Semipalatinsk region, he graduated from the journalism faculty of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

He authored a number of famous songs.

Asset Asavbayev (1982) – Secretary-General of the Permanent Secretariat for the TRACECA Intergovernmental Commission.

Born in East Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Abai Almaty State University, Kazakh University of Railway Transport.

Prior to taking up his current post he was President of the Association of Road Workers of Kazakhstan.


