September 14. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 14th of September.

Public figure, folklorist, and translator Akhmet BARZHAKSIN was born in 1894 in Akmola region and passed away in 1935. He was a graduate of the Omsk Teacher’s Training College, Omsk Agriculture Institute, and Moscow Literature Institute. In 1913-1914 he collected some 1,710 Kazakh old saws and proverbs. In 1915 published the first book The thousand and one proverbs in Kazakh and Russian.

Member of the National Academy of Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gabdygapar SEITKASSIMOV was born in1940 in Kostanay region. He is a graduate of the Kazakh State University. Throughout his professional career he helmed a number of universities.

One of the founders of higher artistic education in Kazakhstan Baiturssyn UMORBEKOV was born in 1946 in Taldykorgan region. He is a graduate of the Abai Kazakh Teacher’s Training Institute and the Repin Leningrad Institute of Painting, Sculpture and Architecture.

Kazakhstani journalist and member of the Kazakh Journalists’ Academy Serikbek ZHANBOLAT in1964 in Semipalatinsk region. He is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University. Throughout his career he worked for many newspapers and composed a lot of well-known songs.

Deputy governor of Zhambyl region Berik NIGMASHEV was born in 1988. He is a graduate of the Seifullin Kazakh State Agro-Technical University and the Kokshetau Institute of Economics and Management. He was appointed to the post in May 2020.