14 September 2022, 07:00

September 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 14th of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 14.

EVENTS

1999 – The first meeting of the ministers of foreign affairs of the CICA member States, during which the Declaration on the Principles guiding relations between the CICA countries, takes place in Almaty.

2003 – Atyrau holds the international scientific and practical conference devoted to the anniversary of Makhambet Utemissov within UNESCO.

2011 – The 8th International Festival of Culture and Art «Anatolian Days» of the Turkic speaking countries takes place in Turkey.

2011 – Atyrau native Yevgeniy Ukhov sets a world record lifting a 24-kilo kettlebell 65 times in 2 minutes.

2013 – The first rock opera Zheruiyk is staged at the Palace of Peace and Accord in Astana.

2016 – The Center for Emergency Situations and Disaster Risk Reduction opens in Almaty.

2016 – Zulfiya Gabidullina wins the first gold for Kazakhstan at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games.

2020 – The Supreme Council for Reforms is set up in Kazakhstan.

2020 – The Kazakh film Tomiris wins the Grand Prix Nouveau Genre in the international feature films section at the 26th L’Etrange Festival in Paris.