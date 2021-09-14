September 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 14th of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 14.

EVENTS

1920 – Gubaidulla Alibekov becomes the first people’s justice commissar in the history of Kazakhstan.

1997 – Krasnooktyabrskaya Street in Ust-Kamenogorsk is renamed as Mukhtar Auezov Street on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Kazakh writer.

1999 – Almaty hosts the first meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the CICA member states to sign a Declaration of Principles.

2003 – An international scientific conference dated to the jubilee of Makhambet Utemissov under the UNESCO takes place in Atyrau. President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev visits the new mosque and the Utemissov local history museum in Atyrau region.

2011 – Atyrau sportsman Eugenyi Ukhov sets world record lifting 24-kg kettle bells 65 times for 2 minutes.

2012 – The monument to First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party Dinmukhamet Kunayev unveils in Taldykorgan city.

2016 – The centre for emergency situations and natural disasters reduction opens doors in Almaty city.

2016 – Zulfiya Gabidullina of Kazakhstan who wins the country's first swimming gold at Rio Paralympic Games ranks top 3 best female athletes of 2016 Rio Games.

2018 – Karaganda residents are invited to take part in the World Cleanup Day which has been held for the first time in Estonia in 2011. The World Cleanup Days are held annually in more than 150 countries.

2020 – The Supreme Council for Reforms under the President is established in Kazakhstan for strategic planning of the country’s sustainable development, deepening of economic, social and political reforms.