Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    September 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    14 September 2020, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 14th of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 14.

    EVENTS

    1997 –Krasnooktyabrskaya Street in Ust-Kamenogorsk is renamed into Mukhtar Auezov Street in the light of the 100th anniversary of the Kazakh writer.

    1999 – Almaty hosts the first meeting of the foreign ministers of the CICA member states.

    2003 – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev visits the new mosque and the Utemissov local history museum in Atyrau region.

    2012 – The monument to First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party Dinmukhamet Kunayev is unveiled in Taldykorgan city.

    2016 – The centre for emergency situations and natural disasters reduction opens doors in Almaty city.

    2016 – Zulfiya Gabidullina of Kazakhstan enters top 3 best female athletes of 2016 Rio Paralympic Games.

    2018 – Karaganda residents are invited to take part in the World Cleanup Day which is held in Estonia in 2011 for the first time. The World Cleanup Days are held annually in more than 150 countries.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    History of Kazakhstan Events
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    June 6. Today's Birthdays
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    4 Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
    5 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore