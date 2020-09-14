September 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 14th of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 14.

EVENTS

1997 –Krasnooktyabrskaya Street in Ust-Kamenogorsk is renamed into Mukhtar Auezov Street in the light of the 100th anniversary of the Kazakh writer.

1999 – Almaty hosts the first meeting of the foreign ministers of the CICA member states.

2003 – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev visits the new mosque and the Utemissov local history museum in Atyrau region.

2012 – The monument to First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party Dinmukhamet Kunayev is unveiled in Taldykorgan city.

2016 – The centre for emergency situations and natural disasters reduction opens doors in Almaty city.

2016 – Zulfiya Gabidullina of Kazakhstan enters top 3 best female athletes of 2016 Rio Paralympic Games.

2018 – Karaganda residents are invited to take part in the World Cleanup Day which is held in Estonia in 2011 for the first time. The World Cleanup Days are held annually in more than 150 countries.



