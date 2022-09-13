Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    September 13. Today's Birthdays

    13 September 2022, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 13rd of September.

    Ramazan Toktarov (1935-2000) – prominent journalist, writer, laureate of Alash International Prize and State Prize of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Bolat Ayukhanov (Kuatov) (1938) – ballet dancer, ballet master, founder, and permanent head of the State Classical Dance Ensemble of the Kazakh SSR (State Academic Theatre of Dance of Kazakhstan since 2003).

    Rakhman Alshanov (1947) – scientist, public figure, professor, Rector of the Academy of Natural Sciences of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Rector of Turan University.

    Amangali Berdalin (1964) – Majilisman, member of the Committee for Agrarian Issues.

    Arman Issagaliyev (1972) – Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the State of Qatar

    Askar Zhakenov (1975) – Deputy Chief of the Prime Minister’s Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    History of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
    Kostanay forest fire victims receive keys to new houses
    Serik Zhumangarin elected member of Directors Board of JSC KazakhExport
    President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool
    Popular
    1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
    2 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
    3 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
    4 Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad
    5 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Vladimir Putin on 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations