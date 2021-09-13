September 13. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 13th of September.

Ramazan Toktarov (1935-2000) – journalist, writer.

Born in Pavlodar city, he graduated from the Almaty Institute of Foreign Languages, higher courses at the Moscow Literature Institute.

He worked for Leninshil zhas, Kazakh adebieti, Madeniet zhane turmys newspapers, advisor to the prose section of the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan, deputy editor of Zhuldyz magazine.

He authored a number of books.





Bolat Ayukhanov (1938) – ballet artist, ballet master, teacher, founder and timeless head of the State Classic Dance Ensemble of the Kazakh SSR (State Academic Theatre of Dance of Kazakhstan since 2003).

Born in Semey city, he graduated from the Almaty Choreographic College, Vaganova Saint-Petersburg Choreographic College.

One of the 25 books about 60 brilliant stars of European art of the 20th century was dedicated to the life and work of Ayukhanov written by Australian art historian Yuri Ryuntyu.





Rakhman Alshanov (1947) – Kazakh scholar, public figure, professor, academician of the Academy of Natural Sciences of Kazakhstan.

Born in Zhambyl region, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University.

In 2000, he was an academician of the Engineering Academy of Kazakhstan. In 2015, he served as Vice President of the Engineering Academy of Kazakhstan. In 2004, he was an academician of the International Engineering Academy.





Amangali Berdalin (1964) – Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, 7th convocation, member of the Committee on Agrarian Issues.

Born in Aktobe region, he graduated from the Saratov Institute of Zootechny and Veterinary, Goncharov Kazakh Auto-Road University.

He took up his recent post in January 2021.





Arman Issagaliyev (1972) – Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Qatar.

Born in Almaty city, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, Sidi Mohammed Ben Abdellah University, and Diplomatic Institute under the Foreign Ministry of Egypt.

He was appointed to his current post in September 2020.





Askar Zhakenov (1975) – Deputy Head of the Kazakh PM’s Office.

Born in Karaganda city, he graduated from the Karaganda State technical University, Kainar University.

He took up his recent post in October 2019.





Aidar Utenov (1983) – Head of the Secretary of the Advisor to the First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy.

Born in Karaganda city, he graduated from the Buketov Karaganda State University, Karaganda State Technical University.

He took up his recent post in October 2019.



