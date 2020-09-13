September 13. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 13th of September.

Kazakh journalist, writer, laureate of the Alash International Literature Prize, State Prize of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1935 and passed away in 2000. Throughout his professional career he worked at a lot of newspapers and penned many books.

Ballet dancer, founder and leader of the Kazakh SSR State Ensemble of Classical Dance (since 2003 – State Academic Dance Theatre of Kazakhstan)was born in 1938. He started his dancing career back in 1957 at the Abai State Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet. At the age of 26 he helmed the Alma-Ata Dance School. In 1967 he founded the ensemble of choreographic miniatures which later – in 2003- became the State Academic Dance Theater of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Kazakh scientist, public activist, professor, academician of the Academy of Natural Sciences of Kazakhstanwas born in 1947 in Zhambyl region. He dedicated his life to science.

Deputy governor of Aktobe regionwas born in 1964 in Aktobe region. He was appointed to his recent post in June 2019. Prior to the appointment he served as the head of Khromtay district of Aktobe region.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to the Arab Republic of Egypt, non-Resident Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria and the Republic of Tunisiawas born in 1972. Throughout his diplomatic career, he served at the Kazakh Embassies in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.