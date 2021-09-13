September 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 13th of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 13.

EVENTS

1930 – The military unit No.44859 is created at the warehouse No.4 of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan. The unit served as a storage site for military products and from which weapons were sent by rail during the Second World War and provision of international assistance to Afghanistan, Today, then site serves as the only laboratory controlling ammunition and gunpowder testing as well as a workshop to test surface-to-air missiles.

2012 – Then Presidents of Kazakhstan and South Korea Nursultan Nazarbayev and Lee Myung-bak launch the construction of the first module of the Balkhash thermal power plant and sign the capsule laid at the construction site of the plant during the teleconference Astana-Ulken village.

2013 – The Bishkek Declaration is signed following the 13th session of the Council of the Heads of State of the SCO.

2016 – The Ministry for Religious Affairs and Civil Society is set up.

2018 – The inscription Kazakhstan on the coat of arms of Kazakhstan is changed into QAZAQSTAN.

2019 – The exhibition «The Great Steppe: History and Culture» is opened in the exhibition hall of the Museum of Anatolian Civilizations in Ankara, Turkey.

2019 – Deputy Head of the Administration of Baikonur city Irina Nazarova presents the medal «Baikonur city and Cosmodrome» to Kazinform news agency correspondent Sara Nurgaliyeva for actively promoting the achievements of the city.