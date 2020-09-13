September 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 13th of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 13.

EVENTS

2007 – School number 50 in Nur-Sultan (formerly – Astana) has been named after Raiymbek batyr.

2012 – During the teleconference bridge Presidents of Kazakhstan and South Korea Nursultan Nazarbayev and Lee Myung-bak give start to the construction of the first section of the Balkhash thermal plant and sign the capsule laid to the foundation of the future thermal power plant.

2013 – Following the 13th session of the Council of the SCO Heads of State presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, the Russian Federation, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and a representative of the People’s Republic of China sign the Bishkek declaration.

2016 – The Ministry for Religious Affairs and Civil Society of the Republic of Kazakhstan is established.

2016 – Makeup artists from Kazakhstan win the OMC Europe Cup 2016 becoming the best in Europe.

2018 – The state emblem of the Republic of Kazakhstan is amended – the word ‘Kazakhstan’ is now written in Latin graphics ‘QAZAQSTAN’.

2019 – An exhibition of the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan Great Steppe: History and Culture is unveiled in Ankara.



