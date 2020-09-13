Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

September 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
13 September 2020, 07:00
September 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 13th of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 13.

EVENTS

2007 – School number 50 in Nur-Sultan (formerly – Astana) has been named after Raiymbek batyr.

2012 – During the teleconference bridge Presidents of Kazakhstan and South Korea Nursultan Nazarbayev and Lee Myung-bak give start to the construction of the first section of the Balkhash thermal plant and sign the capsule laid to the foundation of the future thermal power plant.

2013 – Following the 13th session of the Council of the SCO Heads of State presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, the Russian Federation, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and a representative of the People’s Republic of China sign the Bishkek declaration.

2016 – The Ministry for Religious Affairs and Civil Society of the Republic of Kazakhstan is established.

2016 – Makeup artists from Kazakhstan win the OMC Europe Cup 2016 becoming the best in Europe.

2018 – The state emblem of the Republic of Kazakhstan is amended – the word ‘Kazakhstan’ is now written in Latin graphics ‘QAZAQSTAN’.

2019 – An exhibition of the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan Great Steppe: History and Culture is unveiled in Ankara.


History of Kazakhstan    Events  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev