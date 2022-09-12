Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

September 12. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
12 September 2022, 08:00
September 12. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 12th of September.

NAMES

photo

Bektas Beknazarov (1956) is a is the public figure and stateman of Kazakhstan.

Born in Zhambyl region is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

photo


Nurlan Aldamzharov (1975) is the chairman of the water resources committee of the Kazakh Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Ministry.

Born in Uzbekistan is the graduate of the Tashkent institute of irrigation engineers and agriculture mechanization.

Has been working since June 2020.

photo


Aliya Saparova (1984) is a deputy of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan of the VII convocation, member of the economic reforms and regional development committee.

Born in Kostanay region is a graduate of the Baiturssynov Kostanay State University.

Has been appointed to the post in January 2021.

photo


Daulet Kairbek (1990) is a secretary of the AMANAT Party.

Born in Zhambyl region is a graduate of the Gumilyov Eurasian National University.

Has been acting since March 2022.


Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Record 3,506 people stranded on Japan mountains in 2022
Record 3,506 people stranded on Japan mountains in 2022