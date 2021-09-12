September 12. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 12th of September.

Bektas Beknazarov (1956) – prominent statesman and political figure of Kazkahstan.

Born in Zhambyl region, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University.

Between 2016 and 2020, he was Deputy Chairman of the Senate of Parliament.













Nurlan Aldamzharov (1975) – Chairman of the Committee on Water Resources of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology, and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan.

Born in Tashkent city, he graduated from the Tashkent Institute of Irrigation and Agricultural Mechanization Engineers.

He took up his recent post in June 2020.









Aliya Saparova (1984) – Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, 7th convocation, member of the Committee on Economic Reform and Regional Development.

The Kostanay region native majored in journalism (2006) and jurisprudence (2010) at the Baitursynov Kostanay State University.

She was appointed to her current post in January 2021.



