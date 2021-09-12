Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

September 12. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
12 September 2021, 08:00
September 12. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 12th of September.

photo

Bektas Beknazarov (1956) – prominent statesman and political figure of Kazkahstan.

Born in Zhambyl region, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University.

Between 2016 and 2020, he was Deputy Chairman of the Senate of Parliament.




photo

Nurlan Aldamzharov (1975) – Chairman of the Committee on Water Resources of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology, and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan.

Born in Tashkent city, he graduated from the Tashkent Institute of Irrigation and Agricultural Mechanization Engineers.

He took up his recent post in June 2020.



photo

Aliya Saparova (1984) – Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, 7th convocation, member of the Committee on Economic Reform and Regional Development.

The Kostanay region native majored in journalism (2006) and jurisprudence (2010) at the Baitursynov Kostanay State University.

She was appointed to her current post in January 2021.


Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named