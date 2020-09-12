Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    September 12. Today's Birthdays

    12 September 2020, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 12th of September.

    Bektas Beknazarov (born in 1956) – a statesman, former deputy chairman of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament. Born in Zhambyl region, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University where he studied law in 1983.

    Beknazarov worked as a senior consultant at the Department of Justice of the Dzhambul regional executive committee, people’s judge, chairman of the Jezkazgan regional court, justice of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan, chairman of the Atyrau regional court, and so on.

    Aliya Saparova (born in 1984) – a deputy of the Majilis of Parliament of Kazakhstan of the 6th convocation and member of the Committee on economic reforms and regional development.

    Born in Kostanay region, she graduated from the Baitursynov Kostanay State University, majoring in journalism and studied law at the same university.

    Over her career, she took up several positions, including a TV host, head of the youth polict department of Kostanay region, first deputy chair of the Kostanay regional branch of the Nur Otan Party.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Birthdays
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 16. Today's Birthdays
    June 14. Today's Birthdays
    June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    June 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
    3 Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
    4 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
    5 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships