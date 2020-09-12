September 12. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 12th of September.

Bektas Beknazarov (born in 1956) – a statesman, former deputy chairman of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament. Born in Zhambyl region, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University where he studied law in 1983.

Beknazarov worked as a senior consultant at the Department of Justice of the Dzhambul regional executive committee, people’s judge, chairman of the Jezkazgan regional court, justice of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan, chairman of the Atyrau regional court, and so on.

Aliya Saparova (born in 1984) – a deputy of the Majilis of Parliament of Kazakhstan of the 6th convocation and member of the Committee on economic reforms and regional development.

Born in Kostanay region, she graduated from the Baitursynov Kostanay State University, majoring in journalism and studied law at the same university.

Over her career, she took up several positions, including a TV host, head of the youth polict department of Kostanay region, first deputy chair of the Kostanay regional branch of the Nur Otan Party.



