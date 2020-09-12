Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

September 12. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
12 September 2020, 08:00
September 12. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 12th of September.

photo

Bektas Beknazarov (born in 1956) – a statesman, former deputy chairman of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament. Born in Zhambyl region, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University where he studied law in 1983.

Beknazarov worked as a senior consultant at the Department of Justice of the Dzhambul regional executive committee, people’s judge, chairman of the Jezkazgan regional court, justice of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan, chairman of the Atyrau regional court, and so on.

photo

Aliya Saparova (born in 1984) – a deputy of the Majilis of Parliament of Kazakhstan of the 6th convocation and member of the Committee on economic reforms and regional development.

Born in Kostanay region, she graduated from the Baitursynov Kostanay State University, majoring in journalism and studied law at the same university.

Over her career, she took up several positions, including a TV host, head of the youth polict department of Kostanay region, first deputy chair of the Kostanay regional branch of the Nur Otan Party.


Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes