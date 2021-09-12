September 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 12th of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 12.

DATES

The Family Day is marked on September 12 in Kazakhstan following the decree of then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev signed on March 1, 2013. The Day is observed each second Sunday of September.

The Day of Kazakh Film is observed on September 12. Amangeldy is considered to be the first Kazakh film. Made at Lenfilm studio, it tells about the great hero Amangeldy Imanov. The film was directed by Mark Levin.

The World First Aid Day is observed on the second Saturday of September to spread awareness on first aid and how it can prevent injuries and save lives in a critical situation.

World Crane Day is observed on September 12.

The Remembrance Day for Victims of Fascism is observed on the second Sunday in September. This day is observed in many countries around the world, by people, whose families or friends fell as victims of fascism during World War II.

EVENTS

1941 – By order of the Council of People’s Commissars of the Kazakh SSR No.762 the Alma-Ata Film Studio is set up.

2015 – Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulates the crew members of the Soyuz TMA-16M spacecraft on their return from the ISS at the airport in the Kazakh capital. The crew also included Kazakh astronaut Aidyn Aimbetov.

2017 – Kazakhstani actor Dulyga Akmolda is named the best actor in Oralman film at the 8th Kazan International Muslim Film Festival.