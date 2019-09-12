September 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 12th of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 12.

DATE

Kazakh Cinema Day

The first Kazakh film is called «Amangeldy». The film, shot at «Lenfilm» film studio, tells about the great Kazakh Batyr Amangeldy Imanov.

2006 - The first edition of «Divan Lugat at-Turk» by Mahmoud al-Kashgar is presented in Russian. «Divan Lugat at-Turk» is the oldest dictionary of Turkic languages ​​and one of the most important sources of knowledge about the history of the civilization in the Central Asia.

2012 – Astana’s Eurasian National University named after L.Gumilyov holds a presentation of the project on the creation of an open air science center, landscape museum, archaeological and ethnographic complex called «Kumai». The object has more than 4 thousand years of history and is represented by ancient and medieval monuments of the Bronze Age, the early Iron Age (Saka era), as well as Hunnish and Turkic periods.

2015 – Almaty hosts the first Eurasia Cup in intellectual games. The event is attended by teams from Kazakhstan, Russia, Azerbaijan, Germany, Georgia, Israel, Latvia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

2015 – President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulates members of the international crew of the Soyuz TMA-16M spacecraft which returns from the International Space Station (ISS). Among those who return to Earth is Aydin Aimbetov. On Sept 2-12 he flies into space as a flight engineer-2 of the Soyuz TMA-18M transport manned spacecraft.

2017 – Following the results of the XIII Kazan International Muslim Film Festival, our compatriot actor Dulyga Akmolda is named the best actor for acting in the movie called «Oralman.»