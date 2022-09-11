September 11. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 11th of September.

NAMES

Kamal Ormantayev (1936) is an Honored Director of the Pediatrics and Pediatric Surgery Research Center of the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry, head of the Children’s Surgery Department, Science and Technology State Prize Winner.

Born in Kyzylorda region, is a graduate of the Almaty State Medical Institute.

He authored over 310 scientific works. He performed 10 thousand complicated surgeries.





Aubakir Rakhimov (1950) is an actor, theatre director, teacher, professor, merited worker of Kazakhstan.

Born in in China is a graduate of the Lunacharsk State Institute of Theatrical Art.





Amir Karakulov (1965) is a director, screenwriter, producer.

Born in Almaty is a graduate of the Almaty Theatre and Art Institute, Kirov Kazakh State University, and Gerasimov All-Russian State Institute of Cinematography.





Murat Karimsakov (1966) is the 1st Deputy Head of the G-Global International Secretariat.

Born in Almaty city is a graduate of the Gumilyev Eurasian National University, Russian Academy of National Economy and Public Administration under the Russian President, State University of Belarus, Ankara University, MBA in London.

Has been working since 2013.





Artur Platonov (1974) is a Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh parliament, 7th convocation, member of the Committee on International Affairs, Defense, and Security.

Born in Almaty city is a graduate of the Tchaikovsky Moscow State Conservatoire.

Has been serving since January 2021.



