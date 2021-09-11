September 11. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 11th of September.

Kamal Ormantayev (1936) – Honored Director of the Research Center for Pediatrics and Children’s Surgery of the Kazakh Health Ministry, head of the Children’s Surgery Department, Science and Technology State Prize Winner.

Born in Kyzylorda region, he graduated from the Pediatrics Faculty of the Almaty State medical Institute, post-graduate courses from the Hospital Surgery Department of the Almaty State Medical Institute.

He authored over 310 scientific works, including nine chapters in the Union’s manuals on children’s surgery and nine monographs. He developed and introduced the methods of diagnosis and surgical treatment of diseases and injuries of the brain, lungs, esophagus, livers, musculoskeletal system of children. He conducted over 10 thousand surgeries of high levels of difficulty.

Aubakir Rakhimov (1950) – actor, theatre director, theatre teacher, prof, merited worker of Kazakhstan.

Born in Tacheng, China, he graduated from the Lunacharsk State Institute of Theatrical Art.

Rakhimov starred in a number of films and directed many.

Amir Karakulov (1965) – director, screenwriter, producer.

Born in Almaty, he graduated from the Almaty Theatre and Art Institute, Kirov Kazakh State University, and Gerasimov All-Russian State Institute of Cinematography.

He made a number of films.

Murat Karimsakov (1966) – Deputy Head of the G-Global International Secretariat, President of the Eurasian Economic Club of Scientists Association.

Born in Almaty city, he graduated from the Gumilyev Eurasian National University, got his master’s degree from the Russian Academy of National Economy and Public Administration under the Russian President, his bachelor’s degree in economics from the Belarusian State University, studied at Ankara University, and received MBA in London, UK.

He took up his recent post in 2013.

Artur Platonov (1974) – Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh parliament, 7th convocation, member of the Committee on International Affairs, Defense, and Security.

The Almaty city native graduated from the Tchaikovsky Moscow State Conservatory.

In 2016 and 2017, he was Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, 6th convocation, member of the Committee on Social and Cultural Development.

Between 2017 and 2021, he worked as Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh parliament, 6th convocation, member of the Committee on Issues of Ecology and Environmental Management.

He took up his recent post in January 2021.

He is the author of the Verdi’s Opera of the 40s monograph, 50 articles and publications on the history of Western European musical theatre.



