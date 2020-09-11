September 11. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 11th of September.

Kamal Ormantayev (born in 1936) – the Honorary Director of the National Center for Pediatrics and Children’s Surgery under the Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan, the children’s surgery department head, laureate of the State award of Kazakhstan in the science and technology field. Born in Kyzylorda region, he graduated from the Almaty State Medical Institute, as well as studied there as a doctoral student in surgery.

Aubakir Rakhimov (born in 1950) – a director at the Mukhtar Auezov Kazakh State Academic Theatre of Drama. Born in the city of Tacheng, China, he graduated from the Lunacharsky State Institute for Theatre Arts in 1979 to become a director.

Amir Karakulov (born in 1965) – a director, screenwriter and producer. Born in Almaty city, he graduated from the Almaty Theatre and Arts Institute (now the Zhurgenov Kazakh National Academy of Arts), the Kirov Kazakh State University (now the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University), and the Gerasimov Russian State University of Cinematography.

Murat Karimsakov (born in 1966) – the first deputy head of the G-Global International Secretariat, president of the Eurasian Economic Club of Scientists Association.

Born in Almaty city, he graduated from the Gumilyev Eurasian National Univeristy where he studied state audit in 2018, gained his master’s degree at the Russian Academy of National Economy and Public Administration under the Russian President, the Belarusian State University to become an economist in 1991, the Ankara University in 1994 and gained MBA in London in 2012.

Artur Platonov (born in 1974) – a Deputy of the Majilis of Parliament of Kazakhstan of the 6th convocation, member of the Committee on Ecology and Environment. Born in Almaty city, he graduated from the Moscow State Tchaikovsky Conservatory to become an art historian in 1998.