September 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 11.

EVENTS

1883 – One of the oldest museums in Kazakhstan, the Semipalatinsk regional natural history museum, is founded in Kazakhstan.

1931 – The first issue of the Industrial Karaganda newspaper is released.

1991 – The Space Research Agency of Kazakhstan and the State Committee for Land Affairs and Land Management are set up.

1997 – Kazakhstan establishes the Military Academy.

2007 – The first-ever Kazakhstani expedition embarks on a round-the-world sea trip by Chokan Valikhanov yacht.

2013 – A group of Kazakhstani scientists brings archive documents from China containing information about the history of the Kazakhs. The copies of archival documents consist of 283 volumes.

2014 – Soyuz TMA-12M lands safely 148 km southeast of Zhezkazgan city. It brings back to Earth the members of Expedition 39/40, namely Russian cosmonauts Alexander Skvortsov and Oleg Artemyev as well as NASA astronaut Steven Swanson who spent 170 days in space.

2018 – Kazakh cosmonauts Toktar Aubakirov and Aidyn Aimbetov attend the 31st International Congress of the Association of Space Explorers held in Minsk, Belarus.

2019 – Kazakhstani chess player Bibisara Assaubayeva becomes the chevalier of the «Golden Mongoose» International Sports Prize.

2019 – The Silk Road - road of a dialogue international expedition comes to an end. The expedition covered over 4,000 km.

2020 – The Monument to Abai unveils in Bucharest.