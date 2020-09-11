September 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 11th of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 11.

NAMES

1883 –One of the oldest museums in Kazakhstan – the Semipalatinsk regional natural history museum – is established.

1931 – The first issue of the Industrial Karaganda newspaper is released.

1991 – The Space Research Agency of Kazakhstan and the State Committee for Land Affairs and Land Management are established.

1997 – Military Academy of Kazakhstan is set up.

2007 – First Kazakhstani expedition embarks on a round-the-world sea trip by Chokan Valikhanov yacht. First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev takes part in the send-off ceremony.

2013 – A group of Kazakhstani scientists brings archive documents from China containing information about the history of the Kazakhs. The documents depict the history of the Kazakh-Chinese political and economic relations in 1730-1911.

2014 – Soyuz TMA-12M lands safely 148 km southeast of Zhezkazgan city. It brings back to Earth the members of Expedition 39/40, namely Russian cosmonauts Alexander Skvortsov and Oleg Artemyev as well as NASA astronaut Steven Swanson who spent 170 days in space.

2018 – Kazakhstani cosmonauts Toktar Aubakirov and Aidyn Aimbetov take part in the 31st International Congress of the Association of Space Explorers in Minsk, Belarus.

2019 – Kazakhstani chess player Bibisara Assaubayeva becomes the chevalier of the Golden Mongoose. The prize is awarded to the best sportsmen, outstanding veterans of sports as well as patrons, businessmen and politicians who have made a contribution to the development of sports.