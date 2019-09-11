September 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 11th of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 11.

1991 – Space Research Agency of Kazakhstan and State Committee for Land Affairs and Land Management are established as per the presidential decrees.

1997 – Military Academy of Kazakhstan is established.

2007 – First Kazakhstani expedition embarks on a round-the-world sea trip by Chokan Valikhanov yacht. First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev takes part in the send-off ceremony.

2013 – A group of Kazakhstani scientists brings archive documents from China containing information about the history of Kazakhs. The documents tell the history of the Kazakh-Chinese political and economic relations in 1730-1911.

2014 – Soyuz TMA-12M lands safely 148 km southeast of Zhezkazgan city. It brings back to Earth the members of Expedition 39/40, namely Russian cosmonauts Alexander Skvortsov and Oleg Artemyev and NASA astronaut Steven Swanson who spent 170 days in space.