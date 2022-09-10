September 10. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 10th of September.

NAMES

– public and political figure, statesman, scholar, publicist, editor, fighter for the freedom and independence of unified Turkestan.

In 1927, he completed the Marxism-Leninism courses under the Central Committee of the Communist Party in Moscow.

Upon his proposal, the 1st All-Union Congress of the Councils restored Kazakhs’ true name by replacing the Kirgiz name. He also contributed to the transition of the capital from Orenburg to Akmechet (today’s Kyzylorda).

Amangeldy Aitaly (1939) – Kazakh public figure, PhD, and professor.

Born in Astrakhan region, Russia, he is a graduate of the Guryev State Pedagogical Institute.

Sharip Omarov (1948-2007) – Statesman and public figure, one of the founders and soloist of the vocal and instrumental ensemble Dos Mukasan (bass guitar).

Born in Zhambyl region, he was a graduate of the Kazakh Polytechnic Institute, Abai Almaty State University.

Temirtai Izbastin (1957) – Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Bulgaria.

Born in Pavlodar region, he graduated from the Almaty State Medical Institute, Abai Kazakh National Pedagogical University, International Diplomatic Courses at the Russian Foreign Ministry, Sofia University.

He took up his current post in November 2019.

Aidos Syrym (1975) – Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, 7th convocation, member of the Committee on International Affairs Defense, and Security.

Born in Almaty city, he is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

Aidos Syrym joined the National Council of Public Trust under the Kazakh President in 2019. He is also a member of the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Meeting) under the Kazakh President.

He was appointed to his current post in January 2021.

Renat Aitayev (1976) – Chief of Staff of the Majilis of Kazakhstan.

Born in Ust-Kamenogorsk, he is a graduate of the Serikbayev East Kazakhstan State Technical University, Kazakh State Law Academy.

In 2019 and 2022, he headed the Secretary of the Head of the Kazakh Presidential Administration.

He took up his current post in February 2022.

Kairat Umbetov (1977) – Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the National Guard of Kazakhstan.

Born in the city of Chirchiq, Tashkent region, he is a graduate of the Chichiq Higher Tank Command and Engineering School, National University of Defense named after the First President of Kazakhstan.

He was appointed to his current post in May 2022.