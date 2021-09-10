September 10. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 10th of September.

Sultanbek Kozhanov (1894-1938) is the public and political activist, scientist, editor, fought for freedom and independence of integrated Turkestan.

Studied at the Turkestan four-year Russian-Kazakh primary school, Tashkent teacher’s training college.

On July 16, 1937 was arrested. On February 8, 1938 was sentenced to death and on February 10 was shot dead. In 1957 was posthumously rehabilitated.





Amangeldy Aitaly (1939) is the Kazakhstani public figure, Doctor of Science (Philosophy), and professor. Born in Russia is the graduate of the Guriyev State Teacher’s Training Institute.





Sharip Omarov (1948-2007) is the public and political figure of Kazakhstan, one of the founders of Dos-Mukassan vocal-instrumental ensemble (bass-guitar, 1967-1974).

Born in Zhambyl region is the graduate of the Kazakh Polytechnic Institute, Almaty State University named after Abai.





Temirtai Izbastin (1957) is the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Bulgaria.

Born in Pavlodar region is the graduate of the universities of Kazakhstan, Russia and Bulgaria. Throughout his diplomatic career he worked at Kazakhstan’s embassies in Hungary, China, Germany, and Austria.

Has been serving since November 2019.





Marat Kolkobayev (1961) is the Deputy Chairman of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Alma-Ata power-engineering college, higher course of the USSR State Security Committee.

Has been acting since October 2013.





Timur Kulibayev (1966) is the Chairman of the presidium of the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan since 2013, head of the Kazenergy Kazakhstani association of oil and gas and energy complex organizations since 2005.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Lomonosov Moscow State University.





Mukhtar Taizhan (1973) is the public figure of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Institute of international economic and political relations of Warsaw University.

Since 2019 is the member of the National Public Confidence Council under the Kazakh President.





Aidos Sarym (1975) is the deputy of the Kazakh Majilis, VII convocation, member of the sociocultural development committee.

Has been working since January this year.





Renat Aitayev (1976) is the head of the secretariat of the Head of the Presidential Administration.

Born in Ust Kamenogorsk is the graduate of the Serikbayev East Kazakhstan State Technical University, Kazakh State Law Academy.

Has been serving since 2019.





Kairat Umbetov (1977) is the 1st deputy commander-in-chief – chief of staff of the Batys regional command.

Born in Chirchik, Tashkent region, is the graduate of the Chirchik armored school, National Defense University.

Has been serving since last September.



