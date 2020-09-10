Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

September 10. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
10 September 2020, 08:00
September 10. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 10th of September.

NAMES

photo

Prominent public and political activist, statesman, scholar, publicist, editor, fighter for independence of Turkestan Sultanbek KOZHANOV was born 126 years ago in 1894. He passed away in 1938.

photo

Kazakhstani public figure, Doctor of Science (Philosophy), and professor Amangeldy AITALY was born 80 years ago (1939). Amangeldy Aitaly worked in the sphere of education most of his professional career. In 1999-2007 he was a deputy of the Kazakh Majilis (lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament).

photo

One of the founders of Dos-Mukassan vocal-instrumental ensemble (bass-guitar, 1967-1974), Laureate of the Prize of Leninist Komsomol of Kazakhstan, Honorary Citizen of Nebraska State and city of Lincoln Sharip OMAROV was born 71 years ago in 1948 and passed away in 2007. Aside from music he also was a deputy of the Kazakh Majilis in 1996 – 2004. Mr. Omarov also served as Kazakhstan’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary in the Czech Republic.

photo

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Bulgaria Temirtai IZBASTIN was born in 1957. He is a graduate of Kazakhstani, Russian and Bulgarian universities. Throughout his diplomatic career he worked at Kazakhstan’s embassies in Hungary, China, Germany, and Austria. He was appointed to his recent post in November 2019.

photo

Deputy Chairman of the National Security Committee Marat KOLKOBAYEV was born in 1961 in Almaty region. He was designated to his recent post in October 2013.

photo

Chairman of the Presidium of Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan, Chairman of KAZENERGY Association Timur KULIBAYEV was born in 1966 in Almaty city. He is a graduate of the Lomonosov Moscow State University. Throughout his professional career Mr. Kulibayev held numerous senior posts at oil and gas companies as well as financial holdings.

photo

Member of the Presidential National Public Confidence Council Mukhtar TAIZHAN was born in 1973 in Almaty. Since 1997 he held posts at the Agency for strategic planning of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, Ordabasy Corporation, the Bolatkhan Taizhan Fund and more. He took up his recent post in July 2019.

photo

Member of the Presidential National Public Confidence Council Aidos SARYM was born in 1975 in Almaty city. He is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University. He joined the Council in July 2019.

photo

Head of the Secretariat of the Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Renat AITAYEV was born in 1976 in Ust-Kamenogorsk. He graduated from the Serikbayev East Kazakhstan State Technical University and the Kazakh State Law Academy. He was appointed to his recent post in 2019.
Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes