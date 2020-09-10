September 10. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 10th of September.

NAMES

Prominent public and political activist, statesman, scholar, publicist, editor, fighter for independence of Turkestanwas born 126 years ago in 1894. He passed away in 1938.

Kazakhstani public figure, Doctor of Science (Philosophy), and professorwas born 80 years ago (1939). Amangeldy Aitaly worked in the sphere of education most of his professional career. In 1999-2007 he was a deputy of the Kazakh Majilis (lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament).

One of the founders of Dos-Mukassan vocal-instrumental ensemble (bass-guitar, 1967-1974), Laureate of the Prize of Leninist Komsomol of Kazakhstan, Honorary Citizen of Nebraska State and city of Lincolnwas born 71 years ago in 1948 and passed away in 2007. Aside from music he also was a deputy of the Kazakh Majilis in 1996 – 2004. Mr. Omarov also served as Kazakhstan’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary in the Czech Republic.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Bulgariawas born in 1957. He is a graduate of Kazakhstani, Russian and Bulgarian universities. Throughout his diplomatic career he worked at Kazakhstan’s embassies in Hungary, China, Germany, and Austria. He was appointed to his recent post in November 2019.

Deputy Chairman of the National Security Committeewas born in 1961 in Almaty region. He was designated to his recent post in October 2013.

Chairman of the Presidium of Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan, Chairman of KAZENERGY Associationwas born in 1966 in Almaty city. He is a graduate of the Lomonosov Moscow State University. Throughout his professional career Mr. Kulibayev held numerous senior posts at oil and gas companies as well as financial holdings.

Member of the Presidential National Public Confidence Councilwas born in 1973 in Almaty. Since 1997 he held posts at the Agency for strategic planning of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, Ordabasy Corporation, the Bolatkhan Taizhan Fund and more. He took up his recent post in July 2019.

Member of the Presidential National Public Confidence Councilwas born in 1975 in Almaty city. He is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University. He joined the Council in July 2019.

Head of the Secretariat of the Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1976 in Ust-Kamenogorsk. He graduated from the Serikbayev East Kazakhstan State Technical University and the Kazakh State Law Academy. He was appointed to his recent post in 2019.