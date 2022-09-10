Go to the main site
    September 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    10 September 2022, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 10th of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 10.

    DATES

    The World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) is observed on September 10 every year to raise awareness of suicide prevention.

    The International Day to Protect Education from Attack is held on September 10 to raise awareness of the plight of millions of children living in countries affected by conflict.

    EVENTS

    1925 – The first professional Kazakh National Theatre is founded in the former capital of Kyzyl-Orda.

    1996 – The High Diplomatic School of Kazakhstan (today’s Diplomatic Academy) is founded.

    1996 – The first Cadet Corpus – the military secondary school – is founded.

    1998 – The State Culture and Art Support Fund is set up.

    2005 – The solemn opening of the National Academic Library of Kazakhstan takes place in Astana.

    2005 – The Military Institute of Foreign Languages of the Kazakh Defense Ministry is opened in Almaty city.

    2006 – The launch of the sulfuric acid plant of the Stepnogorsk Mining and Chemical Plant takes place.

    2017 – The solemn ceremony of closing the EXPO 2017 International Exhibition is held, during which the exhibition’s flag was handed over to Steen Christensen, then President of the International Exhibitions Bureau.

    2017 – The first Summit of the Islamic Cooperation Organization on Science and technology with the participation of the Heads of State takes place at the Independence Palace in the Kazakh capital.

    2018 – Kazakhstan is the first Central Asian country to hold the IFOM exam among medical students.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

