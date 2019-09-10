Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
September 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
10 September 2019, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 10th of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 10.

1998 – First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev signs a decree on establishment of the State Fund of Support of Culture and Art.

2005 – The National Academic Library of Kazakhstan is unveiled in Astana (now Nur-Sultan). The library which covers the area of about 15,000 square meters has 20 reading rooms.

2007 – First President Nursultan Nazarbayev participates in the ceremony of the launch of nine enterprises at Aktau Sea Port SEZ.


