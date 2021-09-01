Go to the main site
    September 1. Today's Birthdays

    1 September 2021, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 1st of September.

    NAMES

    Magauiya Yermekov (1921-2006) is the scientist, doctor of geological and mineralogical sciences, professor, academician of the National Academy of Science of Kazakhstan, laureate of the Skochinsky Prize, participant of the WWII.

    Born in East Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Kazakh Mining and Smelting Institute (today’s Satbayev Kazakh National Technical University).

    Baktykozha Izmukhambetov (1948) is the political figures of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Guryev region (now Atyrau), he graduated from the Ufa State Petroleum Technological University.

    Since 2016 up to 2021 was the Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament of the VI convocation, a member of the Committee for International Affairs, Defense and Security

    Albert Rau (1960) is the Deputy of the Majilis of Parliament of Kazakhstan of the VII convocation, a chair of the economic reforms and regional development committee.

    Born in Kostanay region, he graduated from the Rudnensk branch of the Kazakh Polytechnic Institute, , the Russian Academy of Public Administration under the President of Russia.

    Has been acting since this January.

    Ulbossyn Suleimenova (1960) is the judge of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Kostanay region is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

    Has been serving since October 1996.

