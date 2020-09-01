Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
September 1. Today's Birthdays

Adlet Seilkhanov
1 September 2020, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 1st of September.

NAMES

Magauiya Yermekov (1921-2006) – a scholar, PhD (geological and mineralogical sciences), professor, academician of the National Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan, winner of the Alexander Skochinskiyi prize, and WWII veteran. The East Kazakhstan region native graduated from the Kazakh Mining Metallurgical Institute (now the Kanysh Satpayev Kazakh National Technical University)

Baktykozha Izmukhambetov (1948) – the Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament of the 6th convocation, a member of the Committee for International Affairs, Defense and Security. Born in Guryev region (now Atyrau), he graduated from the Ufa State Petroleum Technological University to be a mining engineer in 1971.

Albert Rau (born in 1960) – the Deputy of the Majilis of Parliament of Kazakhstan of the 6th convocation, a member of the Committee on Finance and Budget. Born in Kostanay region, he graduated from the Rudnensk branch of the Kazakh Polytechnic Institute, majoring in electrical engineering in 1982, the Russian Academy of Public Administration under the President of Russia to become an economic manager in 2004.

Ulbossyn Suleimenova (born in 1960) – the Justice of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan. Born in Kostanay region, she graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University where she studied law in 1984.

Ulan Alipov (born in 1973) – the Chairman of the Board of KazAutoJol National Company. Born in Almaty region, he graduated from the Almaty branch of the Usk-Kamenogorsk Road Construction Institute,


