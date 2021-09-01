Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
September 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
1 September 2021, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 1st of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 1.

DATES

Knowledge Day isan holiday in many post-Soviet countries. This holiday is observed on September 1, marking the beginning a new academic year.

EVENTS

1928 – The opening of the Kazakh State University takes place in Almaty city, which later was renamed into the Kazakh State Pedagogical Institute. Today it is known as the Abai Almaty State University.

2000 – The Almaty Culture Fund of Turkic speaking people is set up.

2001 – The Nur-Mubarak Egyptian University of Islamic Culture is established in line with the agreement between the Kazakh and Egyptian governments initiated by then Presidents of Kazakhstan and Egypt Nursultan Nazarbayev and Hosni Mubarak.

2006 – The unique architectural construction – the Palace of Peace and Accord in the form of a pyramid is opened in Astana city.

2010 – The main exhibition hall of the Christie's Auction House in the center of London hosts the exhibition of 20th century Kazakh and Russian art from the Kasteev State Art Museum of Kazakhstan and personal collections.

2016 – The 25 meters pool named after Kazakh Olympic champion Dmitriy Balandin is opened in Almaty city.

2020 – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev delivers the state-of-the-nation address «Kazakhstan in the new reality: time for action».


