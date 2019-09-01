September 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 1st of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 1.

September 1 is the Day of Knowledge in Kazakhstan.

2000 – The Fund of Culture of the Turkic-Speaking States is established in Almaty.

2001 – Nur -Mubarak Egyptian University of Islamic Culture is established as per the Kazakhstan-Egypt Intergovernmental Agreement and on the initiative of presidents Nursultan Nazarbayev and Hosni Mubarak.

2006 – The Palace of Peace and Accord is unveiled in Astana (Nur-Sultan). The author of the project is the British architect Norman Foster. The height of the 25-storey-building is 62 meters. The Palace has a 1,500-seat opera theatre, a museum, exhibition and concert halls and a library.

2010 – An exhibition of Kazakh and Russian art of the 20th century is held at the Christie's Auction House in London.

2014 – Astana (Nur-Sultan) begins construction of the Kazakh National Choreography Academy, the largest one in the region.



