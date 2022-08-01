Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 479.51 eur/kzt 492.12

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 71.02
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • Seoul to hold beauty expo next month

    1 August 2022 15:44

    SEOUL. KAZINFORM The Seoul city government will hold a beauty fair next month to showcase the latest local brands and advances made in the industry, officials said Monday.

    The Seoul Beauty Week, hosted by the Seoul Metropolitan Government, will kick off on Sept. 30 at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in central Seoul for a three-day run, Yonhap reports.

    It is the first program as part of Seoul Beauty Month, which will be carried out across the city for the whole month of October.

    The event will invite various beauty experts, including renowned makeup artists, for lectures and tips on the latest trends, the government said.

    A number of emerging beauty brands will be picked and given an opportunity to work together with industry leaders, such as French cosmetics giant L'Oreal Inc., officials said.


    Photo: en.yna.co.kr
    #Events #Exhibition #World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Iranian scientist develops world’s strongest antifungal
    Vaccine approved for at-risk Australians younger than five amid COVID-19 surge
    New York City declares monkeypox emergency, reports over 1,200 cases
    9 dead in eastern Uganda floods
    Popular
    1 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
    2 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
    3 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
    4 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases
    5 Colder weather, rains forecast for some parts of Kazakhstan