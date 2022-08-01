Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Seoul to hold beauty expo next month
1 August 2022 15:44

Seoul to hold beauty expo next month

SEOUL. KAZINFORM The Seoul city government will hold a beauty fair next month to showcase the latest local brands and advances made in the industry, officials said Monday.

The Seoul Beauty Week, hosted by the Seoul Metropolitan Government, will kick off on Sept. 30 at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in central Seoul for a three-day run, Yonhap reports.


It is the first program as part of Seoul Beauty Month, which will be carried out across the city for the whole month of October.

The event will invite various beauty experts, including renowned makeup artists, for lectures and tips on the latest trends, the government said.

A number of emerging beauty brands will be picked and given an opportunity to work together with industry leaders, such as French cosmetics giant L'Oreal Inc., officials said.


Photo: en.yna.co.kr


Related news
9 dead in eastern Uganda floods
India reports first monkeypox death
Medical societies warn of monkeypox care
Read also
Japan gov’t panel to propose another record minimum-wage hike
9 dead in eastern Uganda floods
Over 1,000 coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan last week
Qazaq Kuresi tournament brings together 19 countries
S.Korea’s new COVID-19 cases at 44,689; serious cases hit 2-month high
India reports first monkeypox death
Israel begins vaccinating children under 5 against COVID-19
Part of Beirut silo complex collapses as port blast anniversary nears
Popular
1 Storm alert issued for Kazakh capital, 8 regions
2 10 patients with COVID-19 critically ill – Healthcare Ministry
3 2,414 new COVID-19 cases registered countrywide in 24h
4 Rainy weather forecast in Kazakhstan Aug 1
5 Akim of district drowns in Ural River – Atyrau region

News

Archive