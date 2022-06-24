Seoul to further strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation with Central Asia - FM

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan Bakyt Dyussenbayev met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea Park Jin as part of a joint meeting with the ambassadors of the Central Asian countries, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

During the conversation, the Kazakh diplomat congratulated the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea on his appointment to this high post and wished him great success.

In his speech on behalf of all the ambassadors of the Central Asian countries, Dyussenbayev noted that the Central Asian region has always played an important role in the foreign policy of the Republic of Korea and expressed hope for fruitful cooperation with the new Government of the Republic of Korea.

Also, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan said that this year Kazakhstan and Korea celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations and during this period Kazakhstan and Korea have made significant progress in political and economic cooperation.

In addition, the last year's state visit of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Seoul was especially noted, which was the first visit of a foreign Head of State after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In turn, Minister Pak Jin expressed gratitude for the congratulations and spoke about the foreign policy of the new government of the Republic of Korea, as well as ways to develop relations with the Central Asian countries. He stressed that Seoul would like to further strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation with the countries of Central Asia.

At the end of the meeting, the parties expressed their readiness for close cooperation for the benefit of the development of bilateral relations.