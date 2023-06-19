Seoul to build gondola over Mount Nam by 2025

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - A sightseeing gondola will be built on Mount Nam in central Seoul by 2025, the city government said Monday, as part of efforts to reinforce the mountain's tourist resources, Yonhap reports.

The gondola system will be constructed on a section from Namsan Yejang Park, near Myeongdong Station on Subway Line 4, to the top of the mountain in an environmentally friendly way, the government said.

Mount Nam, visited by about 8 million people every year, is home to various animal and plant species and a host of leisure facilities, including N Seoul Tower, observatories and botanical gardens.

The gondola system will be operated with 25 10-seater gondolas capable of transporting more than 1,000 people per hour, it noted.

The city government said it will ensure there would be no damage to the environment from the gondola project and proceeds from its operations will be used to promote ecological preservation projects on the mountain.

A private company has been operating a cable car over Mount Nam since 1962 but problems of low accessibility and aging facilities have been frequently raised.