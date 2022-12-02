Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Seoul police chief quizzed over Itaewon crowd crush

2 December 2022, 11:37
Seoul police chief quizzed over Itaewon crowd crush

SEOUL. KAZINFORM The head of the Seoul police was summoned for questioning Friday as part of an investigation into the bungled response to the deadly crowd crush in Seoul's Itaewon neighborhood, YONHAP reports.

Kim Kwang-ho, the chief of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, appeared at a special investigation team's headquarters in western Seoul as a suspect. Kim was booked on charges of professional negligence, resulting in the deaths of 158 people, mostly those in their 20s, on Oct. 29.

Asked about the charges upon his arrival at the building, Kim simply said, «I will faithfully undergo the investigation without hiding or adding any facts.»

He is the highest-ranking police officer to be summoned for questioning after the team sought warrants to detain four senior officers Thursday.

The four are Lee Im-jae, former head of the Yongsan Police Station covering the Itaewon district; Park Sung-min, a former high-ranking intelligence officer; Kim Jin-ho, a former intelligence officer at the Yongsan Police Station; and Song Byung-joo, a former emergency monitoring officer at the Yongsan Police Station.


Photo: en.yna.co.kr

Теги:
Related news
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall below 60,000 amid concerns of winter surge
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases stay over 60,000 amid concerns of winter surge
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 50,000; worries remain high on resurgence
Read also
Iran registers one more zero COVID-19 death in 24 hours
EU contributes €125 million to WHO Universal Health Coverage Partnership
Russia records 6,721 daily COVID cases, 57 deaths — crisis center
Rains force 8.6 thousand out of homes in Brazil
Early flu season, COVID-19, RSV causes for concern in Europe, health leaders say
Fresh storm front to hit Italy this weekend
These are the world's most expensive cities to live in 2022
Two killed, firefighter missing in flood in southern Brazil
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan receives 210 thou doses of Pfizer vaccine
2 Kazakh FM holds bilateral meetings on the sidelines of OSCE Ministerial Council
3 These are the world's most expensive cities to live in 2022
4 Treacherous weather expected in Kazakhstan this weekend
5 Orteke musical-puppet art, folklore character Kozhanasyr inscribed on UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List

News