Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Seoul lifts citywide 35-story limit on apartment buildings

5 January 2023, 07:55
Seoul lifts citywide 35-story limit on apartment buildings

SEOUL. KAZINFORM The city government of Seoul on Thursday lifted a citywide 35-story limit on apartment buildings to allow more flexible city planning and more colorful landscapes, officials said, YONHAP reports.

The city will abolish the blanket cap that had been applied to Grade-3 residential buildings across Seoul and permit the maintenance of skylines befitting conditions of each district, according to a long-term basic city design plan announced earlier in the day.

The height limit was introduced in a former city plan announced in 2014 to help secure residents' access to sunlight and prevent the monopolization of city views.

The latest deregulation aims to have a more flexible city design plan embracing various city landscapes befitting visions for future cities.

City officials expected the move would lead to more colorful city landscapes without compromising homeowners' rights to a view, because other rules, such as those regulating floor area ratios, will be maintained.

Photo: en.yna.co.kr


Related news
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases fall below 65,000; pre-entry testing required for travelers from China
S. Korea to require pre-entry COVID-19 testing for travelers from Hong Kong, Macao
'Avatar 2' tops box office for 3rd consecutive week in S. Korea
Теги:
Read also
S. Korea’s COVID-19 cases fall below 60,000 amid tighter quarantine steps for incoming travelers
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI Iaid to rest at Vatican grotto after funeral
Tokyo families to get 5,000 yen a month per child amid falling birthrates
Family of 8 found shot dead in Utah home determined to be a murder-suicide
COVID-19 kills 3 more Iranians over past 24 hours
Road accident kills 18 in NE Nigeria
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases fall below 65,000; pre-entry testing required for travelers from China
Novak Djokovic likely to miss Indian Wells, Miami Open over COVID-19 vaccination status
News Partner
Popular
1 Research warns about infant deaths caused by rotavirus
2 Kazakhstan held flag installation ceremony of new members of UN Security Council in New York
3 Almaty residents lay flowers to Tagzym memorial
4 18 people suspected of organizing January unrest – Prosecutor General
5 Tokayev meets with Human Rights Ombudsman Artur Lastayev

News