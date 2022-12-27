Seoul hosts roundtable on 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan-South Korea diplomatic relations

SEOUL. KAZINFORM Embassy of Kazakhstan hosted a round table dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Korea, the press office of the Kazakh MFA reported.

The event was attended by the heads of research centers, leading experts, representatives of the academic community and the media.

In his speech, Ambassador of Kazakhstan Bakyt Dyussenbayev spoke about the main achievements over 30 years of bilateral political, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation. Also, he especially noted the deep historical ties and closeness of cultures between the two peoples, which are a solid foundation for the further development of bilateral relations.

In addition, Ambassador Dyussenbayev stressed that for 11 months of 2022, trade turnover between the two countries amounted to 5.8 billion US dollars. It was highlighted South Korea ranks 8th among the major investors of Kazakhstan economy. Thus, it was noted that over the past 17 years, the gross inflow of direct investment from Korea to Kazakhstan amounted to about 7.5 billion US dollars.

The guests of the event highly appreciated the dynamics of the strategic partnership between the two countries, and also suggested new areas of Kazakh-Korean cooperation.

