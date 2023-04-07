Go to the main site
    Seongnam City Hall raided in bridge collapse probe

    7 April 2023, 19:43

    SEONGNAM. KAZINFORM - Police raided the City Hall of Seongnam, just south of Seoul, and other locations Friday as part of an investigation into the collapse of a bridge sidewalk that killed one person, Kazinform cites Yonhap.

    On Wednesday, a section of the guardrail and an adjacent sidewalk lining the outer edge of Jeongja Bridge over a stream in Seongnam collapsed, killing a pedestrian and injuring another.

    The accident left a woman in her 40s dead and a man in his 20s injured. The two fell off the bridge onto a walking trail about 5 meters below the bridge.

    Investigators from the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police seized relevant documents from Seongnam City Hall and the ward office building of Bundang, as well as five other sites.

    Police are looking into the exact cause of the accident, whether there were any defects, and records of inspection and maintenance.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

