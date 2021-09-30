Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Senior Officials Committee meets on eve of Ministerial Meeting

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
30 September 2021, 20:02
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM In the run up to the 6th Ministerial Meeting of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), the CICA Senior Officials Committee (SOC) held an online meeting chaired by the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan H.E. Mr. Shakhrat Nuryshev.

During the meeting, Senior Officials discussed the drafts of the Declaration of the 6th CICA Ministerial Meeting, the updated Catalogue of CICA Confidence Building Measures, the Regulations of the CICA Think Tanks Forum, amendments to the CICA Rules of Procedure regarding the status of observers and other issues, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

Participants were informed about the main organizational aspects of the upcoming 6th CICA Foreign Ministers Meeting, which will be held on October 11-12, 2021 in Nur-Sultan.

The SOC approved the drafts of the 6th Ministerial Declaration, the updated Catalogue of CICA Confidence Building Measures and amendments to the CICA Rules of Procedure for adoption at the upcoming Ministerial Meeting.

The Member States also agreed to adopt the Regulations of the CICA Think Tanks Forum in the near future that will lay the legal framework for the functioning of the Forum as a permanent platform.

Foreign policy    CICA   Kazakhstan   Nur-Sultan  
