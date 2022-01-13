Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Send-off ceremony for CSTO peacekeepers takes place in Almaty

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
13 January 2022, 15:46
Send-off ceremony for CSTO peacekeepers takes place in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The peacekeeping troops of the CSTO leave the country as they complete their mission, Kazinform correspondent reports.

A send-off ceremony for CSTO peacekeepers took place on the parade ground of the Sagadat Nurmagambetov Military Institute of Land Forces was attended by CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas, Deputy Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan major general Mukhamedzhan Talassov, and Mayor of Almaty Bakytzhan Sagintayev.

photo

photo

The event started with a minute of silence in memory of those killed in the mass riots across the country.

In his speech, Talassov noted that Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces – President of the country Kassym-Jomart Tokayev turned to the CSTO Heads of State to bring in the collective peacekeeping troops to help stabilize the situation within the country.

photo

photo

Some of peacekeepers were awarded the medals for the contribution to international cooperation and certificates.

Corresponding to the Collective Security Treaty Organization’s decision peacekeeping troops were deployed in Kazakhstan to protect the State, military and social facilities. A total of 2,030 soldiers and 250 vehicles were sent to Kazakhstan from Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan as brotherly help in restoring the constitutional order as part of the good-neighborliness and military cooperation principles.

photo

The deployment of CSTO peacekeeping troops, whose main task was to protect the key facilities, led to engage more forces and resources of the Armed Forces, law enforcement bodies of the country in the fight against terrorists.

The gradual withdrawal of the CSTO peacekeeping troops began starting from today and will continue in the next 10 days.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


Almaty   CSTO   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital