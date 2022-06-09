Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Senators propose to celebrate 90th jubilee of outstanding Kazakh writer Sherkhan Murtaza

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
9 June 2022, 16:03
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Senator Abdali Nuraliyev proposed to celebrate the 90th jubilee of outstanding Kazakh writer Sherkhan Murtaza at a high level, Kazinform reports.

The senator suggested making a documentary about the writer’s life and creative work, to hold an international science to practice conference, to name schools in Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities after the writer, etc.

«Sherkhan Murtaza devoted all his life to the development of national culture and literature and left a rich heritage to the descendants. Being a deputy of the Parliament, he wrote numerous articles in which he raised the acute problems of the country, land-related and language-related issues. The popularization of the writer’s works will favorably reflect on the youth’s spiritual and moral upbringing,» Abdali Nuraliyev said presenting his deputy inquiry to Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov.

Sherkhan Murtaza (September 28, 1932 – October 9, 2018) was a Soviet and Kazakh writer, public and political activist. He held the titles of the People's Writer of Kazakhstan (1992), Honored Worker of Culture of the Kazakh SSR (1984), Honored Worker of Culture of the Kyrgyz Republic (1995) and Laureate of the State Prize of the Kazakh SSR (1978).

His most popular works are the novels «Kara Marzhan» (Black Pearl), «Kyzyl Zhebe» (Red Arrow), and plays «Stalinge Khat» (A Letter to Stalin) and «Besseudin Khaty» (A Letter from Five).


