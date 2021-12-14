Go to the main site
    Senators’ Council convenes on the eve of 30 years of Kazakhstan’s Independence

    14 December 2021, 18:37

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A meeting of the Senators’ Council dated to the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence was chaired by Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev, Kazinform has learnt from the chamber’s press service.

    Attending the event were members of the Council, for instance, former speakers of the chamber Omirbek Baigeldi, Oralbai Abdykarimov, prominent statesmen Kuanysh Sultanov, Zinaida Fedotova and many others.

    In his opening remarks Maulen Ashimbayev expressed gratitude to members of the Council for their contribution to strengthening of Independence and development of parliamentarism in the country.

    He continued by commending Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev’s historic role in formation of a new Kazakhstani statehood and reminding that the Parliamentary had always supported the initiatives of the First President of Kazakhstan.

    Ashimbayev emphasized that under the leadership of current President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Kazakhstan continues to carry out important political, economic and social reforms as well as the concept of ‘Hearing State’.

    Speaker Ashimbayev also filled in those present on the current activity of the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Senate Parliament Kazakhstan
