    Senators adopt law «On Constitutional Court»

    3 November 2022, 11:31

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Senators adopted the constitutional law «On Constitutional Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan», aimed at development of constitutional reforms initiated by the President, Kazinform reports.

    «The goal of the constitutional law is to implement the amendments to the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan in regards to the transformation of the Constitutional Council into the Constitutional Court. The law aims also at enhancement of human rights institutions, ensuring strict observance of the provisions of the Main Law and expanding citizens’ access to the constitutional control,» Senator Andrey Lukin said presenting the bill.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Senate Parliament Laws, decrees, orders Kazakhstan
