Senator suggests building passenger ship terminal in Mangistau rgn to boost tourism

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
28 October 2021, 12:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s plenary session of the Chamber Senator Nariman Turegaliyev suggested building a passenger ship terminal in Mangistau region to boost tourism, Kazinform reports.

As part of preparations for the parliamentary hearings themed «Development of Kazakhstani domestic tourism is demands of time» and following the results of his trip to Mangistau region Senator Nariman Turegaliyev made public a deputy inquiry addressed to Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin concerning development of regional tourism. The Senator noted that Mangistau region tourist sites need overhauls and reconstruction of more than 1,100 km.

He noted that there are Aktau Sea Trading Port and Kuryk Port designed to ship dry cargo and oil products. They both play an important role for the country’s economy. However, they are built only to ship cargo. There is no opportunity to accommodate passenger-carrying vessels.

«It is necessary to build a passenger ship terminal to give impetus to the development of tourism in the region. Construction of the terminal and domestic travel will undoubtedly drive the region’s economic development,» Turegaliyev said.


Senate   Tourism   Parliament   Mangistau region  
