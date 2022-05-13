Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Parliament

Senator Mukhtar Kul-Mukhammed, UNHCR rep Hans Schodder debate upcoming referendum

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
13 May 2022, 17:15
Senator Mukhtar Kul-Mukhammed, UNHCR rep Hans Schodder debate upcoming referendum

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Deputy of the Senate of Parliament Mukhtar Kul-Mukhammed met with Hans Schodder, representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) for Central Asia, Kazinform cites the press service of the Senate.

In his welcoming speech, the Chairman of the Committee on International Relations, Defence, and Security Mukhtar Kul-Mukhammed highlighted the significance of the upcoming referendum to introduce amendments to the Constitution of Kazakhstan to take place on June 5 this year.

«Amends to the Constitution are to consolidate the final transition from an unltrapresidential form of government to the presidential republic with powerful Parliament and accountable Government. The constitutional reform is to considerably strengthen the representative branch of power and enhance the system of checks and balances. In this regard, the upcoming referendum will allow each citizen to take a direct part in a historic event to transit to the Second Republic,» said Mukhtar Kul-Mukhammed.

photo

The Deputy noted that cooperation with the UN is a key priority of Kazakhstan's foreign policy. He went on to note that the country highly assesses the activity of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) as a leading international agency upholding the values and goals of the UN in the sphere of observance and protection of rights of refugees.

For his part, Hans Schodder commended the work Kazakhstan carries out in the direction, noting that the joint activity to protect the rights of people will not only improve Kazakhstan-UN relations, but elevate them to a new level.

photo

He expressed special gratitude to the leadership of Kazakhstan for a temporary relocation of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan and other UN agencies accredited in Afghanistan to Almaty.

According to the presidential decree, Kazakhstan is to hold a national referendum on changes to the Constitution on June 5.


UN   Senate   Parliament   Kazakhstan   Referendum  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays