Senator Baktiyaruly proposes to impose capital punishment for sexual violence against women and children

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
11 September 2019, 13:27
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Senator Murat Baktiyaruly proposes to impose capital punishment for sexual violence against women and children, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In a video address posted on the website of the Senate, Murat Baktiyaruly expresses his view on punishment for serious crimes.

«Rape and sexual abuse of children, kidnapping children, kidnapping people are the crimes of violence. Unfortunately, our Criminal Code does not impose insufficiently severe punishment for such type of crimes. In previous years, we, a group of senators raised this issue and offered to introduce capital punishment. Unfortunately, this initiative was not backed. Being a member of the Parliament, I believe that capital punishment should be imposed for violent crimes against women and children,» the Senator says.


