Senate Vice Speaker Zhakip Assanov meets UN Under-Secretary-General Vladimir Voronkov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Chairman of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Zhakip Assanov has met today with Vladimir Voronkov, the Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism, Kazinform reports.

At the meeting, Zhakip Assanov said that Kazakhstan stands for adoption of the global collective efforts to fight terrorism and condemns this phenomenon in all its manifestation.

According to him, one of the priorities of Kazakhstan’s 2020-2030 Foreign Policy Concept is to assist in unification of the global and regional efforts in countering the international terrorism. «Kazakhstan strictly abides by the UN Security Council's resolutions and has ratified all 19 universal counter-terrorism conventions and UN protocols,» Zhakip Assanov said.

The sides discussed the issues of strengthening the regional security and activity of law-enforcement structures and special governmental authorities within the CIS Anti-Terrorist Centre, SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure and CSTO.

Zhakip Assanov noted that countering terrorism has been one of the priority areas in ensuring national security of the country.

«Kazakhstan became the first in the region to adopt the State Program of Countering Religious Extremism and Terrorism for 2013-2017 which was later expanded and prolonged. The laws «On countering terrorism» and «On countering extremism» were adopted,» he added.

The parties discussed also the political events taking place in Kazakhstan. The Vice Speaker of the Senate informed the guest of the comprehensive and system-wide transformations aimed at the political modernization of the country initiated by the President.